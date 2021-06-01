Sterling Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florida

The Sterling man wanted in connection with the Saturday night shooting outside of a Sterling restaurant was apprehended in Florida on Monday.

Olbin A. Echeverria Madrid, 33, is being held on a fugitive of justice warrant after he was charged with attempted first-degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting to maim or kill, and attempted shooting to maim or kill.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. May 29 in the parking lot of Tommy’s Place II on Enterprise Street. Investigators said after Echeverria Madrid had been asked to leave the restaurant, he fired a shot toward a restaurant employee and struck a window. The armed security guard then fired several shots at the suspect’s vehicle as he fled the scene. A restaurant patron received injuries described as minor and declined further medical treatment.

Detectives identified Echeverria Madrid as the suspect and learned that he had left the area. He was located in Tallahassee, FL, with the assistance of the Tallahassee Police Department.

He is being held at the Leon County Detention Center pending extradition to Virginia.