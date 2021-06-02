Beth Elaine Glick, 1945-2021

Beth Elaine (Johnson) Glick passed on May 13 after a long illness.

She was born on May 18, 1945, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, to Elaine and Albert Johnson and was known to her family as Susie.

She leaves her husband of 53 years, Dr. Howard Glick of Leesburg, VA, son Max Glick with wife Kathleen and grandsons Ronan and Declan Glick of Baltimore, sister Karin (Edward) McDowell and mother Elaine Pearl Johnson both of Perrinton, Michigan.

She graduated from Kalamazoo College in 1967 with a degree in Art and taught English and Art in middle and high school in Olivet and Saginaw, Michigan. She worked various job to put her husband through medical school including managing a health food store and as an inpatient psychiatric technician.

In the 1980s she received certification as a Shiatsu Instructor. She practiced yoga for 50 years and martial arts for 20 years and held a first degree black belt in Aikido. Hobbies included beading and piano.

She lived a Buddhist life and was cremated.

Donations may be made in her name to the AOPO (Association of Organ Procurement Organizations) of which the WRTC (Washington Regional Transplant Community) is the local branch or Inova Fairfax Hospital Transplant Center.