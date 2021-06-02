COVID Counts Plummet in Loudoun

If the return of community gatherings and scenes of maskless neighbors aren’t enough to demonstrate the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proof is in the numbers. After six months of vaccinations, case numbers, hospitalizations, and positive test rates each have reached all-time lows.

According to the state Department of Health, as of Wednesday, the average number of new daily coronavirus cases was 7.3. That’s down from a peak of 324 daily cases on Jan. 29. The number of new reported cases hasn’t been below 8 since the earliest days of the pandemic, March 30, 2020.

The test positivity rate—long used to gauge the level of infection in the county population at large—reached a low of 1% on the last day of May, the lowest level ever. The previous low was 4.2% last September. The positivity rate peaked in April 2020, when there were few tests available, at 27.5%. The second peak was in January, reaching 18.6.

This week, the average number of hospitalized COVID patients was fewer than five, down from a peak of 60 in early January. Over the course of the pandemic, the previous lowest number of hospitalized patients was six in July.

According to the state Department of Health, more than 45% of Loudoun’s population have been fully vaccinated as of June 2.

