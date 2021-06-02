Letter: Charlotte McConnell, Sterling

Editor: I was reading your article about the school board’s Pride proclamation vote. The description of “a typically routine vote on a ceremonial proclamation passed by only one vote Tuesday night” is false.

This vote was only “typical” in 2020. Every other year it did not pass, or offensive comments were writtenon the document, or it wasn’t even allowed to be brought forward.

Do not frame Loudoun County as an LGBTQIA+ affirming place to live or visit. It is not. So many of us have stories about being verbally harassed in public or worse.

I spent two years in the School Board room listening to stories of brave students asking to be included instead of denying their pronouns or who they love.

Then I spent two years on the Equity Committee saying we need to do a better job educating the community at large why we need equity for all students. And that we need toeducate everyone about LGBTQIA+ people. There are so many lies beingthrown around because we are fighting for the Equality Act nationally.

Kids are afraid to come out and some who do, get kicked out of their homes. That is child abuse.

I do not need to tell you about the transphobia taking place in this country because Loudoun Now enables it by reporting in a very biased manner. Sometimes we need to see positive stories of Pride instead of all the controversy and hate.

We need all allies to stand up and show their pride.

We have all failed to educate our community in Loudoun County about the validity and equality of LGBTQIA+ people. The rhetoricaround trans students is hurtful, harmful, and offensive.

The fear of transphobic people is unjustifiedand unacceptable.It is not up to you to judge me with your religion and misconceptions.

I need you to show your pride this month. it can no longer be acceptable to question the dignity of trans lives.We need radical acceptance. We need to trustpeople to know themselves better than how we view them. We must move beyond the gender binary and wondering what’s in someone’s pants. The generation I am raising will not tolerate gender norms.

But I fear whom we might lose between now and then.

If you are LGBTQIA+ or an ally, I love you. Everyone else needs to get on board becausemy existence is not up for debate.

Pride is not just a capitalistopportunity. It is a time to show your love and support for queer people. Whatever Pride gear you buy, make sure it supports a good cause. We need Pride sections because we still have to fight to go to the bathroom in school. Those rainbows in Target might be the only signs of Pride some kids see in their community. Not every town has a Pride Parade,Loudoun doesn’t.

But we can festoon Loudoun in Rainbows. Be #LoudounProud

Ifyou have an independently owned business in Virginia and are a welcoming place to work and do business with, please join Equality Means Business.

Please email LCPS at lcsb@lcps.org and tell them you support trans and gender non-binary youth,

Tell them you support 8040. Trans and Gender non-conforming youth are not going to hurt your kids. The reality is they are hurting. They deserve the same privacy as your children. Let go of your fear and practice radical acceptance.

Tell the school board vote for the Pride Proclamation should have been unanimous.

Charlotte McConnell, Sterling