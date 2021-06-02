Marshall Center Offers Leadership Conference

The George C. Marshall International Center in Leesburg is offering a special program forrising Loudoun County high school seniors.

The inaugural Five-Star Character: The George C. Marshall Ethical Leadership Conference will be held Aug. 19-20. The program is designed to give students the opportunity to shape their approach to leadership and decision-making drawing lessons from Marshall’s work as a soldier and statesman. Using examples from Marshall’s long career of service, participants will learn and apply these enduring lessons in a modern context.

The event will begin with a reception on Friday, Aug. 19 at Marshall’s Dodona Manor in Leesburg. Sessions on Saturday, Aug. 20 will be held at the National Conference Center.

For more information and to apply, go to georgecmarshall.org/events.