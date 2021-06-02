Quintana Tapped to Fill Lovettsville Council Vacancy

The Lovettsville Town Council appointed Tony Quintana to fill a council vacancy with a term ending December 2022.

Quintana, aformer planning commissioner and current chairman of the Board of Zoning and Appeals, was one of three candidates for the seat, which was left vacant when David Steadman resignedin late April. Quintana previously served on the council for three months after being appointed to fill a vacancy in March 2018. He served that term through the end of June that year.