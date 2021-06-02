Supervisors to Hear Input on St. Louis Planning Initiative

County supervisors will hold a special meeting on June 9 to hear public input about plans to rezone land around the village of St. Louis.

The meeting has been called for 5 p.m., an hour before the board’s normal 6 p.m. public hearing on that date.

Plans to rezone land around St. Louis are intended to discourage future development and came in response to public outcry around a developer’s efforts to build a 30-home subdivision near the village. However, the effort to rezone land around the village, launched in April, does not include the developer-owned land.

Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said it was just the first step to bringing the county’s zoning in line with the new 2019 comprehensive plan.

Since the county board’s unanimous vote to launch a rezoning process, the proposal has gotten support from preservation organizations like the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association, but residents in St. Louis have said they are still anxious about the planned development, particularly its impact on their well water. That development is by-right, meaning it fits within the existing zoning on that land and only needs normal administrative permits, not a vote from the Board of Supervisors.