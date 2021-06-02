Virginia Tire & Auto Opens in Leesburg

Virginia Tire & Auto has opened its 18th location in Leesburg, at 105 Robinson Mill Plaza.

Founded in 1976, the woman-owned and operated company provides a full line-up of automotive maintenance, repair and tire services at stores in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Chesterfield counties.

“We have been providing car care in Ashburn for over 25 years, so we are excited to offer a new, more convenient location for our Leesburg customers,” stated Co-CEO Julie Holmes. “We’ve been receiving requests to open a store in Leesburg for years, so we’re thrilled to finally be expanding our services to this area.

As they continue to staff up the new location, Holmes said they’ll be working to attract more women to the auto care business.

The new location is located next to Aldi and Lowe’s in The Shops at Russell Branch. The 12-bay facility will be open Monday–Saturday from 7:30 a.m.to 5 p.m. The store manager is Kenny Fesperman, who has been part of the Virginia Tire & Auto family since 2000. He previously served as the store manager at their Broadlands location in Ashburn, Virginia.

To celebrate the store opening, Virginia Tire & Auto of Leesburg is offering$20 off oil changesthrough July 31. Provide code LE20LOF at checkout to redeem the offer.

