European Data Center Firm Yondr is the Newest Entrant into Loudoun Market

A week after unveiling plans for a $2 billion expansion into the American market, the Yondr Group on June 2 announced the purchase of 250 acres from JK Land Holdings.

The properties are in Loudoun and Prince William counties and are expected to support the delivery of 500MW of IT capacity, with the first phase in operation by late 2022.

Today, the Northern Virginia region, the world’s largest data center market, has over 1.2GW of data center operations and another 240MW of data centers under construction.

“The pandemic year has demonstrated the need to demystify data centers as businesses, educational institutions and the entertainment industry went primarily remote,” said Buddy Rizer, executive director of Loudoun County Economic Development. “The full impact of data centers goes beyond the physical infrastructure. We welcome Yondr to Loudoun County and look forward to working with them and our own JKLH as they contribute to the growth of the region and create a lasting impact on our communities and local residents.”

Yondr Group primarily has operated in Europe.

“With our Americas expansion plan in full swing, being strategically located in Northern Virginia will allow our clients to access the country’s largest data center corridor,” stated Éanna Murphy, senior vice president of Operations, Americas at Yondr Group. “Our partnership with JK Land Holdings and support from both county governments will allow our clients to grow at scale in this metro.”

“Northern Virginia is one of the many milestones Yondr is working towards as we expand in the United States, Canada and Latin America, as part of our global scaling strategy,” said Pete Jones, Yondr’s chief development officer and founder. “With projects currently under development in London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Jakarta, Indonesia and in multiple cities in India, the addition of Northern Virginia reinforces Yondr’s commitment to deliver data centers across five continents by 2024.”

Chuck Kuhn, founder and CEO of JK Moving Services, said the land acquisitions are important to meeting the needs of the fast-growing industry.

“Demand for data centers continues to grow exponentially. With our leadership in real estate acquisitions and Yondr’s expertise in developing state of the art data center facilities, we look forward to partnering to meet the nation’s growing big data and cloud needs,” he said.

For more information, go to yondrgroup.com.