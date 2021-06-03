Janet Elaine Russell, 1952-2021

Janet Elaine Russell, 68, of Leesburg, and formerly of Upperville, departed this life on May 20, 2021, at Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Janet was born on May 25, 1952, to John W. Russell and the late Dorothy I. King Russell.

She retired from the Loudoun County School Board. Janet enjoyed watching movies, eating good food, listening to music, going to yard sales and thrift stores and being with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her father, John W. Russell; three daughters, Janice Cook, Tara Russell and Emily Russell; two sisters, Deborah Honesty and Beverly Scott; three brothers, Perry Russell, Robby Russell and John W. Russell, III; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10 am until time of service 11 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1175 Delaplane Grade Road, Upperville, VA 20184. Followed by Interment at the Solon Cemetery, 795 W. Washington St., Middleburg, VA 20117.

Lyles Funeral Service