Leesburg Mayor Endorses McClellan for Lieutenant Governor

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk has formally endorsed Andria McClellan in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the gaps that exist between what’s happening on Main Street and what’s happening in Richmond. As a locally elected official, I see the widening divide between state government and local government here in Leesburg and in cities, counties and towns across the commonwealth. Now more than ever, Virginia needs a statewide leader who can effectively bridge that divide. We need a Lieutenant Governor with hands-on experience to effectively partner with the Governor, General Assembly, and localities to ensure that Virginia builds back stronger than ever. Virginia needs Andria McClellan,” Burk wrote.



Burk noted McClellan was the only candidate in the race with local government experience, with a track record of bridging the gaps between local, state and federal entities, particularly on issues of environmental protection and broadband expansion. And she said, McClellan’s experience being raised by a single mother and representing one of Virginia’s most diverse cities will help her efforts to expand access to opportunity, address Virginia’s historic inequities, and break down barriers.

“She is a proven leader who will support small businesses and tackle the climate crisis, two of many critically important issues facing our commonwealth. She is ready to put her experience and knowledge to work on day one to provide a pathway to opportunity for all Virginians,” Burk wrote.