Loudoun Parks and Rec Wins 3 Nat’l Awards

The Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services has won two awards from the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials and another from the National Association of Counties.

The National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials or NACPRO recognized the enhancement and redevelopment project at Gwen Thompson Briar Patch Park in Sterling, and the National Association of Counties granted the Gwen Thompson Briar Patch Park project an Achievement Award.

NACPRO also recognized the PRCS Adaptive Recreation Summer Camp as a program that enables and encourages participation in parks and recreation by people with disabilities.

The Gwen Thompson Briar Patch Park project included redesigning the playground with shade structures and new rubber flooring, trail access and replacements, upgrading the tennis court to include pickleball, bridge replacements, and installing retaining walls and the first outdoor fitness court.

And seeking to help children with disabilities who rely on consistency and routine, and for whom the disruptions of 2020 presented many challenges, the department’s adaptive recreation team worked to break down barriers to access for campers with disabilities while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

More information about PRCS projects and programs is online at loudoun.gov/prcs.