Loudoun Supervisors to Hear First Redistricting Briefing

County supervisors will take the first step toward drawing new local election districts with a briefing on Monday, June 21 at 6 p.m.

The board members are not expected to begin the actual work of drawing new district boundaries anytime soon, however. The U.S. Census Bureau has announced it will not release the data necessary to do that until Sept. 30, which also means new House of Delegates districts are unlikely to be in place for the November 2021 election. The Census Bureau had previously planned to release that data on March 31.

Instead, supervisors will hear revised guidelines for the 2021 redistricting process. They will also hear a tentative schedule for redistricting process.

State law requires new election districts every 10 years in years ending in 1, following the decennial U.S. Census. At the state levels, legislators have adopted a redistricting commission meant to discourage partisan gerrymandering, but local Boards of Supervisors remain in charge of drawing their own districts.

Loudoun has seen tremendous growth and change since the current election districts were drawn in 2011; that year, the census reported 325,405 people in Loudoun. Loudoun government estimates in 2020 the population was more than 423,000, an addition of nearly 100,000 people and a 30% increase in population.