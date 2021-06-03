Purcellville Cannons Open 2021 Season Saturday Night

Summertime baseball returns to Loudoun starting Saturday night when the Purcellville Cannons celebrate their season opener against the Winchester Royals.

The team plays in the Valley Baseball League, which showcases some top college-level talent. The Cannons’ roster includes players from as far away as Texas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. But there is home-grown talent, as well, including Virginia Tech Freshman pitcher Mike Grupé, from Purcellville. They are led by General Manager Dave Dinges and Coach Brett Fuller.

The season continues through July 23, with 19 homes games at Fireman’s Field.

Saturday’s game starts at 7 p.m.

Learn more at purcellvillecannons.com.