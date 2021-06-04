Democrats to Finalize State Ticket in Tuesday’s Primary

On Tuesday, June 8, Democrats will pick their candidates for state office from the General Assembly to the executive mansion with a primary election.

For governor, Democrats will choose from among former governor Terry McAauliffe, former state delegate Jennifer D. Carroll Foy, state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan, current Lieutenant Governor Justin E. Fairfax, and Del. Lee J. Carter.

Virginia governors cannot serve consecutive terms, meaning Ralph Northam is not in the race, and they seldom serve twice. If McAuliffe were elected governor a second time, he would be the first since Mills Godwin, who was elected in 1966 as a Democrat, and then in 1974 as a Republican.

For the race for lieutenant governor, Democrats will choose from among Norfolk City Councilmember Andria P. McClellan, Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman, Del. Hala S. Ayala, Del. Mark H. Levine, Del. S. “Sam” Rasoul, Sean A. Perryman, and Xavier JaMar Warren.

And in the race for attorney general, Leesburg resident and incumbent Mark Herring is seeking a third term after backing out of a talked-about run for the governor’s office. He faces a challenge from Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (D-98) of Norfolk.

Herring has already had an unusually long tenure as Virginia attorney general. He was the first Virginia Attorney General to serve two terms since Mary Sue Terry, who resigned in January 1993 to run for governor. If elected a third time, he will be the first person to hold the office for three terms since Abram Penn Staples, who left the office in 1947 after the General Assembly elected him to the state Supreme Court.

Meanwhile in House of Delegates, in the 86th District, incumbent Ibraheem S. Samirah faces a challenge from Irene Shin. And in the 34th District, incumbent Kathleen J. Murphy faces a challenge from Samirah’s former campaign manager, Jennifer M. Adeli.

Some Democrats have already been to the polls, as early voting in Loudoun began Friday, April 23. According to Loudoun County Registrar Judy Brown, as of close of business Saturday, May 29, 814 people had voted early in-person. Another 3,058 people had requested mailed or emailed ballots, and 1,188 of those have been returned.

The 2,002 people who had voted at that point represent a less than 1% turnout of Loudoun’s 283,471 registered voters.

Polls in Loudoun County will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 8. Find your polling place and other voting information at elections.virginia.gov. Sample ballots are online atloudoun.gov/JunePrimary. A list of polling places in Loudoun is available atloudoun.gov/polls.

Voters will be asked to show anacceptable form of identification, such as a Virginia DMV-issued driver’s license. Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID can sign a statement affirming their identity and will be able to vote a regular ballot. Curbside voting is available at all polling places for individuals who have mobility issues

All registered voters in Loudoun County are eligible to vote in the primary, as Virginia does not register by party affiliation.

Republicans have already chosen their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general at a convention in May. Glenn Youngkin secured the GOP nomination for governor and will be joined on the ballot by lieutenant governor nominee Winsome Sears and attorney general hopeful Del. Jason Miyares (R-82).

The GOP will select candidates for state senator and delegate at the June 8 primary, but no districts in Loudoun have a Republican primary race. The only remaining Loudoun Republican in the House of Delegates, Del. Dave A. LaRock (R-33), is seeking re-election.