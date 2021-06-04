Loudoun First Half Real Property Taxes Due June 7

The deadline for payment of the first half real property tax is Monday, June 7.

Payments received or postmarked after June 7 will incur a 10% late payment penalty, and additional interest at the rate of 10% per annum will be assessed. The due date will not be extended for bills where assessment questions have been filed with the Board of Equalization.Taxpayers who are having financial difficulties can contact the Treasurer’s Collections Team at 703-771-5656 for assistance.

Payments may be made online at loudounportal.com/taxes, on a mobile device on the Link2LoudounApp, and by phone at 1-800-269-5971. They can also be sent by mail to County of Loudoun, P.O. Box 1000, Leesburg, Virginia 20177-1000; or delivered in person to one of the two treasurer’s office locations at 1 Harrison Street SE in Leesburg, or 21641 Ridgetop Circle, Suite 104 in Sterling. The offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and there are 24-hour depository boxes outside each office.

Property owners who have not received a bill may contact the Loudoun County Treasurer’s Office at 703-777-0280 or taxes@loudoun.gov.