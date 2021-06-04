Loudoun Literacy Council Named ‘One of the Best’ Nonprofits

Loudoun Literacy Council has been listed among the best nonprofits in the region in the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington, one of the highest tests for a nonprofit.

The listing means that Loudoun Literacy Council has undergone a review process conducted by a team of more than 170 local community advocates, and has been found to be a critical local nonprofit.

“People want to get involved in their community—they want to make a difference, close to home. Based on our rigorous review process, we believe that Loudoun Literacy Council is a critical local nonprofit in our region,” said Matt Gayer, co-executive director of the Catalogue for Philanthropy.

Loudoun Literacy Council was founded more than 40 years ago and teaches English communication skills and provides literacy resources to help low-income adults and children to become self-sufficient and achieve their personal and professional goals. That can range from helping English language learners in school to ensuring adults have access to healthcare information. More information is online at loudounliteracy.org.

“We extend our gratitude to the Catalogue for their inclusion of Loudoun Literacy Council in this year’s class. We are honored to be listed alongside other wonderful and worthy organizations,” said Nikki Daruwala, executive director of Loudoun Literacy Council. “This recognition reaffirms the commitment of our staff, board, supporters, and volunteers to provide literacy programs that empower low income adults and children to achieve self-sufficiency and attain their personal and professional goals.”

Since 2003, the Catalogue has raised more than $45 million for their network of vetted charities. They assess each organization for impact, community need and financial transparency. More information is online at www.cfp-dc.org.