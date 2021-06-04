Lovettsville Council Honors Former Town Clerk Kromholz

The Lovettsville Town Council last week passed a proclamation honoring former town clerk Judy L. Kromholz, who died May 11 in Springfield, MA, at the age of 72.

Kromholz served as the town clerk from 2006 to her retirement in 2012. In that time, she worked with then-town manager Keith Markel to set up internal systems for permitting, licensing, meeting minutes and other records. She also worked with Markel and then-mayor Elaine Walker to create the mayor’s Friday email newsletter, which Mayor Nate Fontaine continues to send out each week to keep residents up to date on town news and events.

Kromholz, according to her obituary inThe Recorder, graduated with her bachelor’s degree in economics from theCity University of New York and went on to earn her MBA in quantitative methods from the Syracuse University’s Martin J. Whitman School of Management.

After becoming the youngest female second vice president with Chase Bank and working as a software consultant in the private sector for years, she chose to explore her long-time interest in local government, which is when she landed in Lovettsville.