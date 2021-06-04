NVRC Kicks Off Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail Study

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission is launching a community impact assessment of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail. The study will evaluate elements including health equity, social equity, transportation, and economic impacts of improving trail access, closing trail gaps, and making safe connections to nearby communities.

The goal of the study is to assess the public health and community-related impacts associated with use of the trail and to provide recommendations to maximize those impacts and help justify the investment of public funds to complete and sustain the trail.

The trail network spans close to 900 miles, from the Laurel Hills Highlands Trail in western Pennsylvania to the mouth of the Potomac River, including segments along the Potomac in Loudoun County. Land managers and advocates envision the trail becoming a continuous footpath from Locust Shade Park in southern Prince William County all the way to the northwest corner of Loudoun County at the border of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia near Harpers Ferry, WV.Learn moreabout the study here