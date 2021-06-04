Riverside Parkway Paving to Begin on June 9

Loudoun County is scheduled to begin the pavement milling, final paving and pavement marking operations on the new segment of Riverside Parkway on Wednesday, June 9.

The work is expected to continue through early July, weather permitting.

The roadwork will begin at the intersection of Loudoun County Parkway and George Washington Boulevard from the east and continue to Riverside Commons Plaza and the existing Riverside Parkway to the west, and will impact the entire length and intersections of the new Riverside Parkway extension.

The work will be performed in the evening and early morning hours from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will include temporary and short-term traffic stoppages, lane closures and flagging operations. Delays are expected at all intersections, including George Washington Boulevard, Smith Circle, Silvery Blue Terrace and Pearl Crescent Square.

The roadway is expected to open to through traffic later this year.

More information about the project, including a link to sign up for updates, is online at loudoun.gov/riversideparkway.