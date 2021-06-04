Round Hill Street Project Hits More Snags

The Town of Round Hill’s and the county’s Main Street enhancement project has hit another problem, as crews recently found too little room to install a 36-inch sewer pipe and located a previously unidentified water line.

Round Hill Project Specialist Rob Lohr told the Town Council on Wednesday night that Highway Safety Services crews had to stop storm sewer installation when they realized there wasn’t enough room near a 12-inch water line to install a 36-inch sewer pipe under Loudoun Street. He said crews and the county are working to design a bridge in which the water line could run over the sewer line.

Lohr also told council members that crews on Wednesday located a 40-year-old water line dedicated for fire service that was not identified in recent town documents or project plans. He said crews are now performing a redesign there, too.

This isn’t the first time crews have been set back.

Earlier this year, crewsfound critical water main valves missing, in addition to several older valves that would not completely close. While fixing those issues, the town’s utility department temporarily disconnected water service to homes in the area.

In April, the Town Council also denied Highway Safety Services’ request to work at nights after concluding theyweren’t working as much as they could during approved extended daytime hours.

During Wednesday’s council meeting, Mayor Scott Ramsey asked if crews were still expecting to have digging and excavation complete by December.Lohr said that still looks plausible.

“I think that that is still very achievable,” he said. “… They still feel that they can meet that deadline.”

Ramsey also expressed concern about work in front of the town park along Loudoun Street wrapping up by Oct. 9, when the town will host its Hometown Festival, already delayed from its traditional Memorial Day weekend schedule. Lohr said he would bring that up at next week’s progress meeting.