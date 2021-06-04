VCU Expels Fraternity Following Death of Loudoun Student

Three months after a Loudoun student died from alcohol poisoning while attending an event hosted by theDelta Chi fraternity, the chapter has been expelled from Virginia Commonwealth University.

VCU made the announcement June 3, a month after the school’sDivision of Student Affairs initiated disciplinary proceedings the fraternity. The investigation was based on multiple reports and allegations of violations of university policies and directives regarding chapter events, COVID-19 protocols, recruitment activities, alcohol and hazing on Feb. 26-27 in the hours before the death Adam Oakes, a graduate of Potomac Falls High School who had been planning to pledge at the fraternity.

Last month, Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the death of Adam Oakes was caused by ethanol toxicity.

EffectiveMay 28, the Delta Chi fraternity permanently lost university recognition, meaning it is no longer authorized to operate as a student organization at VCU.

“This permanent removal as a recognized student organization is another important step in holding fraternities and sororities at VCU accountable for organizational misconduct,” the university stated in its announcement. A consulting firm is conducting an external review of the VCU fraternity and sorority community, with a report is expected this summer.

The Richmond Police Department investigation continues into Adam’s death.