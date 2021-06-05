Middleburg Council to Return to In-person Meetings July 1

The Middleburg Town Council last week opted to return to entirely in-person meetings beginning July 1, the day after Virginia’s state of emergency expires.

Under the commonwealth’s state of emergency, the Town Council and all boards, commissions and committees were allowed to meet remotely. Now that the state of emergency has ended, those bodies must again meet in person. Residents seeking to participate in meetings must also do so in person after June 30, although they may still provide written comments beforehand.

“Public comment is engaging when you’re in person,” said Mayor Bridge Littleton. “It makes all the difference in the world.”