McClellan Visits With Early Voters Ahead of June 8 Primary

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-9), one of five Democratic gubernatorial candidates in the running to go up against Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Nov. 2 general election, visited Sterling on Saturday to meet with voters casting their primary ballots early.

Amid talking with voters, McClellan said Loudoun was “a huge part of what helped us turn blue” that will “keep us blue.” On the campaign trail, she said she has consistently heard concern about the economy and jobs, the healthcare system and the school system.

“Those three are top of mind for everybody,” she said.

On Tuesday, Democrats will pick their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and seats in the General Assembly.

For governor, they’ll choose from among McClellan, former governor Terry McAauliffe, former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, current Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, and Del. Lee Carter.

McClellan said she thinks she’ll win in Tuesday’s primary election, depending on how many people turn out to vote.

She said that since February, her team has made more than a million voter contact attempts and talked to more than 200,000 people. She said 52% of the people her team has talked to over the phone indicated they were leaning toward voting for her.

“We’re just pushing to make sure they come out,” she said.

For lieutenant governor, Democrats on Tuesday will choose from among Norfolk City Councilmember Andria McClellan, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, Del. Hala Ayala, Del. Mark Levine, Del. “Sam” Rasoul, Sean Perryman, and Xavier JaMar Warren.

In the race for attorney general, incumbent Mark Herring will go up against Del. Jerrauld “Jay” Jones.

In House of Delegates, in the 86th District, incumbent Ibraheem S. Samirah faces a challenge from Irene Shin. And in the 34th District, incumbent Kathleen J. Murphy faces a challenge from Jennifer M. Adeli.

Republicans chose their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general at a convention in May. Aside from Youngkin for governor, lieutenant governor nominee Winsome Sears will be on the ballot alongside attorney general hopeful Del. Jason Miyares.

Although Republicans in Virginia will also select candidates for state senator and delegate on Tuesday, no districts in Loudoun have a Republican primary race, as Del. Dave A. LaRock (R-33) is the only Loudoun Republican up for re-election this year.