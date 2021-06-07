Destiny School Celebrates Commencements

The Destiny School of the Arts celebrated the commencement of its kindergarteners and fifth graders during a Friday evening program on the lawn of its South King Street campus.

The school was founded in 2012 as a preschool and kindergarten program and launched elementary school classes starting in 2016. The school teaches math and reading based on the Abeka curriculum, social studies based on the Virginal Standards of Learning, and uses the D’Nealian method of teaching handwriting and cursive—all while focusing on the students’ creative side through art and music.

During the pandemic, the school worked with public health leaders to continue to provide in-person learning, an offering that resulted in additional enrollment and the hiring of more teachers and staff.

Learn more at destinyschoolofthearts.com.

