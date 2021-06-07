Fire Marshal: Fatal Lovettsville House Fire Intentionally Set

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that Saturday night’s fire in Lovettsville, which claimed one life, was set intentionally.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue units from Lovettsville and Purcellville were dispatched to assist the Sheriff’s Office at a home on Stonehouse View Court. As fire and rescue units were en route they were told there was an active garage fire and potentially one adult resident inside the building.

Additional units from Hamilton, Loudoun Heights, Moorefield, Frederick County, Maryland, and Washington County, MD, were dispatched to assist.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home with significant smoke and fire coming from the garage. Because of a report of gunfire heard from inside the home and concerns for the safety of first responders, the Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of a Fairfax County Police helicopter, cleared a perimeter to ensure that firefighters could safely approach the residence and extinguish the fire.

Once the area was deemed safe to enter, fire investigators searched the home and located a deceased victim. The Medical Examiner’s Office is determining the cause of death and identity of the victim.

The Fire Marshals’s Office determined the fire was incendiary in nature; an incendiary fire is onethat is intentionally ignited under circumstances where the person knows the fire should not be ignited.The Fire Marshall’s Office estimated damages at $877,000.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office.