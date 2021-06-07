LCSO: Driver Fires Shot in Road Rage Case

A Sterling man is behind bars following an early Saturday morning altercation during which he allegedly fired a handgun at another driver on South Sterling Boulevard.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just after 2 a.m. June 6. The victim provided deputies with a description of the vehicle and the man who fired the shot. The vehicle was found at a nearby gas station and the driver was positively identified by the victim.

Kelvin S. Cisneros, 25, was charged with three counts of attempted assault with malicious intent, discharge firearm from a motor vehicle, brandish or point firearm, and weapons discharge in public place.

He was held without bond at Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending an arraignment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26 in District Court.