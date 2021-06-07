Leesburg’s First Friday Returning In July

Packed streets in downtown Leesburg may be coming back, as COVID-19 restrictions are lifting.

The organizers of Leesburg’s First Friday festivities have announced they are resuming the event Friday, July 2. It will be the first First Friday in downtown Leesburg since just before COVID-19 restrictions took force in March 2020.

With Leesburg’s weekend sidewalk dining program continuing through June 2022, July’s First Friday also will have the same format as what was formerly known as the popular “Stroll the Street” promotion, where the block of King Street between Loudoun and Market streets is closed to vehicular traffic. The King Street sidewalk dining program takes place Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

While details of the July 2 event are still being finalized, more than 22 live music performances, eight art exhibits, four wine tastings, and a book signing are planned for the evening, according to the Leesburg First Friday Facebook page.