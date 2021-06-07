School Board to Announce Superintendent Hiring

The School Board is expected to announce the division’s next superintendent Tuesday.

Eric Williams, who was hired in July 2014, resigned in Januaryto take a job leading the Clear Creek Independent School Districtnear Houston, TX.

The School Board hiredHazard, Young Attea & Associates to help lead a nationwide recruitment effort and to conduct local community input sessions. The firm also was used in the 2014 recruitment effort following the retirement of Edgar Hatrick, who served in the post for 22 years. Williams was the sixth superintendent since the school division was formed in 1917.

The selection and contract terms were finalized during closed sessions over the past several weeks, followinginterviews of an undisclosed number of finalists, both by the School Board and by a specially convened panel of community leaders.

At the beginning of the search process, the board targeted the end of May to make its selection and to have a new superintendent in place by July.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Development Scott A. Ziegler has served as interim superintendent since Williams’ departure.