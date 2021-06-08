Leesburg Planning Commission Endorses Floor & Decor Plans

The Leesburg Planning Commission has given a thumbs up on plans to convert the former Walmart building off Edwards Ferry Road into Loudoun’s first Floor & Decor store.

Commissioners reviewed the request by the applicant for amendments to the site’s proffers and concept plan June 3, and voted 6-0-1, with Commission Chair Gigi Robinson absent, to recommend approval to the Town Council.

While the 11.5-acre parcel is zoned B-3, it is administered as old B-2. Although Floor & Decor’s proposed use allowable under the existing B-3 zoning, the proffers associated with the site prohibit lumber and building materials sales, which is how the new use for the site has been classified. Senior Planning Projects Manager Scott Parker emphasized that, should the council approve the change, only the five acres of the site that include the building will be rezoned to the B-3 use. The remainder of the property will still be subject to the existing proffers on the site.

The applicant has proffered to upgrade landscaping and make other site improvements, including enhancements to vehicular travelways within the shopping center, and a pedestrian connection to Heritage Way near the store’s new customer service section, replacing Walmart’s former garden center. Traffic into and out of the shopping center is expected to be less than when Walmart was in operation. Brad Lauth, of CenterPoint Integrated Solutions, representing the applicant, noted that at peak times there are only 80 to 100 customers in the store.

The Leesburg store will be the first Floor & Decor shop to debut its new “shop in shop” center, a more enhanced design center. About 70% of Floor & Decor’s customers are homeowners, Lauth said, while the remaining 30% are construction or design professionals.

The application is planned to go before the Town Council for a June 22 public hearing.