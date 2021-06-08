Loudoun Fire-Rescue Wins Governor’s Fire Service Award

On Friday, June 4, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Loudoun County’s Combined Fire and Rescue System has received a Governor’s Fire Service Award for Excellence in Virginia Fire Services in recognition of the FACT*R or Field Available Coordinated Transfusion Response program.

Loudoun Fire-Rescue and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, in conjunction with the Northern Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council, Inova Health System, and Inova Blood Donor Services, launched FACT*R. The program provides blood via 911 resources to entrapped trauma patients, greatly increasing the level of care paramedics can provide in the field.

The program came to fruition after the crash on Evergreen Mills Road in 2017 that killed a Loudoun County mother and critically injured and trapped her four passengers. First responders on the scene recognized that the extrication would be lengthy, and arranged to get blood brought to the accident scene from area hospitals. As firefighters worked to free the family, paramedics were able to provide much needed blood to the most seriously injured patients inside the wreckage.

From that incident, the concept of the regional FACT*R program was created to formally request blood on demand to an emergency scene. It was the first of its kind with that level of capability in the country.

In September 2020, Loudoun Fire-Rescue took the next step and became one the first agencies in the United States to begin carrying whole blood on emergency vehicles. Whole blood is now being carried on EMS units in Loudoun, Arlington, and Fauquier Counties, a first for Virginia and the Washington D.C. Metropolitan region. The Northern Virginia region is now the second regional coalition to develop this program in the nation, and the first on the East Coast.

“Loudoun will continue to work with our Northern Virginia regional EMS partners to expand this program to other jurisdictions and benefit the 2.7 million residents of Northern Virginia,” stated System Chief Keith H. Johnson.

The Governor’s Fire Service Awards, established in 2002, honors excellence in Virginia’s Fire Service and are facilitated by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, in partnership with the Virginia Fire Services Board.

View a shortvideoto learn more about FACT*R.