100WomenStrong Continues Focus on COVID-19 Grants

100WomenStrong has announced another round of 2021 COVID-19 emergency funding of $64,918 to four Loudoun County nonprofits, bringing its total relief aid to $687,873.

This round of grants, the second in 2021, focuses on helping people become self-sufficient and includes funding for childhood literacy, rental assistance, housing for the homeless and mental health programming for at-risk teenagers.

“Even as the country and our county see COVID-19 restrictions ease, there will be a transition period for those who may still need financial and mental health support,” statedStephanie Place, 100WomenStrong grants chairperson. “Many local nonprofits are now able to hold fundraising events, and we are thrilled they are able to re-engage with their supporters and the community. However, there are others who still need assistance, and we are honored to be able to help them meet their missions.”

The Good Shepherd Alliance was awarded $10,000 to fund building repairs at facilities, including the emergency shelter and two transitional homes.

INMED Partnerships for Childrenwas awarded $31,418 for programming for at-risk youth, developed in partnership with the Loudoun County Juvenile Court Service Unit and Child Protective Services,to respond to COVID-19 mental health/wellness and socialization concerns. The program focuses on teens and includes center-based therapeutic activities through“The Hangout” at INMED’s Family & Youth Opportunity Center and online peer-to-peer conversations guided by trauma-informed personnel through“Teen Talk.”

The Loudoun Literacy Councilwas awarded $3,500 for books/materials for children in Head Start and STEP programs, as well as Zoom classroom instruction and Family Literacy Nights.

And St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Churchwas awarded $20,000 for emergency rental assistance for area residents.

“The collective trauma created by COVID-19 has put great strain on the mental health of our young people. They’ve had to navigate this past year without the normal coping mechanisms of school, sports, activities and socialization with their peers,” stated Tracy Stickley, 100WomenStrong member. “Some teens have had the additional heavy burdens of babysitting siblings while parents are working, working part-time jobs to supplement family income, worrying about food scarcity and much more.”

100WomenStrong has disbursed 59 COVID-19 emergency response grants to nonprofit organizations that serve Loudoun County. They also purchased and distributed PPE for first responders early in the pandemic. The group’s “Pay it Forward” Direct Assistance loan program in partnership with Northern Virginia Family Service helps area residents cover basic expenses. For more information about eligibility requirements and an application for the Pay it Forward Loan Program, visit the Northern Virginia Family Service website at nvfs.org/payitforwardapp.

For more information about 100WomenStrong, visit onehundredwomenstrong.org or contact Pam Ray at Pam@OneHundredWomenStrong.org