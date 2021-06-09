Purcellville Formalizes Nutrient Bank Partnership

The Purcellville Town Council Tuesday night formalized the creation of a nutrient bank on the Aberdeen property, but the scale of that project remains unclear.

The vote established a formal relationship between the town and Davey Resource Group, which, according to a June 8 staff report, in late April planted thousands of budding trees on close to 100 acres of the 189-acre town-owned property. That work created a nutrient mitigation bank, which, according to Town Attorney Sally Hankins, the town will use to generate 75-76 nutrient credits to sell to developers required to offset the environmental impacts of their construction projects. Hankins said the town will sell those credits for $20,000 to $30,000 a piece.

But the number of trees planted and the acreage on which they were planted aren’t clear.

The June 8 Staff reports indicates the trees were planted on 94.3 acres of land, but according to the June 4 advertisement for this week’s public hearing, those trees were planted on 95.025 acres of land.

The staff report also indicates that “at least 400 woody stems” were planted on each acre, which would come out to be at least 37,720 or 38,010 depending on how many acres the trees were planted.

But Mayor Kwasi Fraser tripled those numbers on Tuesday.

“That’s 111,000 trees in the Town of Purcellville being planted within the space of a month,” he said.

For the Department of Environmental Quality to approve the credits for sale, Davey will need to provide the agency with financial assurance for the land conversion.