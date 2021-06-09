Video: Armed Robber Hits Ashburn 7-Eleven

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery of the 7-Eleven on Ryan Center Way on Tuesday night.

According to the report, a man entered the Ashburn store around 11 p.m. June 8 and immediately approached the counter. He brandished a firearm and demanded cash. The suspect fled the store with a small amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a short Black male in his mid-20s to early 30s, weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black hat, and dark shoes with white bottoms. Detectives have released surveillance video footage of the suspect which can be viewed here.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.