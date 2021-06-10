Leesburg’s Fourth of July Festivities Returning

For the first time in more than 18 months, King Street looks to be flooded with parade floats and pageantry, as Leesburg’s annual Fourth of July daylong festivities will resume this year.

The town’s traditional July 4th activities went on hiatus in 2020, like most events globally, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, with Gov. Ralph Northam curtailing most social distancing and mask-wearing restrictions, and with the Town Council expected to let the town’s own state of emergency expire later this month, life in Leesburg on the Fourth of July looks to resemble years of lore.

The festivities will begin at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, July 4, with a performance by the American Originals Fife and Drum Corps at the intersection of King and Market streets. Sponsored by Toth Financial, this traditional military-style music group will perform as a prelude to the patriotic celebration.

At 10 a.m., the Independence Day Parade will begin at Ida Lee Park, traveling down King Street, through the historic downtown, before concluding at Fairfax Street. The parade will feature the Annual Patriot’s Cup Competition, sponsored by Loudoun Now, for the best parade float. The winner’s name will be engraved on the Patriot Cup and displayed in the Town Hall trophy case on the second floor.

King Street will close to through-traffic beginning at 9:30 a.m. in preparation for the parade. Downtown streets will re-open at approximately 11:30 a.m.

In the evening, the fun continues at Ida Lee Park. Gates will open at 6 p.m. prior to a live performance. A food court will be onsite with funnel cakes, ice cream, hot dogs, and more. One of the region’s largest fireworks displays will light up the sky beginning at 9:30 p.m. and will be choreographed to music.

In the event of rain, fireworks will be rescheduled for July 5 at 9:30 p.m. No other activities will be rescheduled. Every effort will be made to hold the event on its scheduled date. The start time of the fireworks may be adjusted to avoid incoming rain and/or severe weather.

Parking opens at 5:30 p.m. and will be available at the interior lots off Ida Lee Drive and in the festival field off King Street. Staff will work hard to ensure that as many vehicles as possible are parked in the park, so attendees are asked to be patient while waiting to enter and exit. The town also reminds guests to use designated crosswalks.

Coolers and large bags are permitted but will be checked at gate entrances. Pets, alcohol, glass containers, and personal fireworks, including sparklers, are not permitted.

Sponsors for the Independence Day Celebration are Country Buick GMC, Polaris Financial Strategies Group, Heartland Foods, Wegmans Food Markets, and C2 Operations.On the day of the event, check the Town of Leesburg Facebook page (facebook.com/LeesburgVirginia) and Twitter account (@TownofLeesburg) for weather updates.