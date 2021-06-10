Lovettsville Park Structures Installed

Progress on the Lovettsville Community Park has taken a large step toward completion.

The county announced today that Dustin Construction crews had finished installing structures on the park grounds, including the ballfield pavilion and prefabricated restroom and concession buildings. In the coming weeks, crews will continue installing fencing and surfacing the equine arena, and will begin installing lights and irrigation at the athletic fields.

Once opened later this summer, the Lovettsville Community Park will offer equestrian trails, walking trails, a dog park, community gardens, a pond, an amphitheater, softball fields, soccer fields and an equestrian arena on 90 acres across Broad Way from the community center. It will be operated by the Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services.

The Lovettsville Elementary School will also get a new asphalt play area.

For updates on the project, go to loudoun.gov/5352/Lovettsville-Community-Park.