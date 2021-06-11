Gertrude Virginia Hughes, 1945-2021

Gertrude Virginia Hughes, Age 75, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 surrounded by loved ones at her residence.

Gertrude Virginia Hughes, was born at Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington, DC on August 23, 1945 to the late Owen Shutts and the late Stella Wilkerson. She was preceeded in death by her two brothers Harry Wilkerson; Alexander Wilkerson, her Aunt Daisy Wilkerson and her Uncle James Wilkerson.

Gertie was known to be a hard working person. She worked for years at International Group Plan, and Columbia Hospital of Women both in Washington, DC. She also worked for Northrop Grumman in Centreville, VA and retired from Quadramed in Reston, VA. She had many different things she loved to do in her past time. Crocheting, dancing, bowling and spending her time with her family.

Gertie spent 33 wonderful years with the love of her life Mr. Charles Herman Hughes. Their union was blessed on March 12, 1988.

Gertie was blessed with five beautiful children fathered by the late Irvin W. Greene, Jr; Patricia Ann Greene, Irvin W. Greene III, Kevin Dwayne Greene, Jererl Bey, Keithel Bey and extended son Michael Eugene Taylor,daughter in law Lisa Greene; three siblings Edna Honesty (husband James Honesty); Rose Wardlaw (husband William Wardlaw); Anthony Rogers, a host of grandchildren, great grands, great great grands, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, visitation from 9:00 am until time of service 10:00 am at the Community Church, 19790 Ashburn Road, Ashburn, VA 20147. Followed by Interment at will be private.

