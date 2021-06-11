Jon Derek Hardman, 1963-2021

Jon Derek Hardman, 58, of Leesburg, Virginia passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and has been reunited in heaven with his mother, Barbara.

Derek, aka “Deke,” was born in Clarksburg, WV on April 3, 1963, to Robert Ray and Barbara June (Lough) Hardman.

Derek was surrounded in love at his passing by his wife Kim, daughter Megan, son Jacob, brother-in-law Scott Hobbs (Erin) and parents-in-law David and Jan Hobbs. Derek is also survived by his father Robert Hardman (Janice), his nieces Kayden, Avery and Kara Hobbs and special family members Jim and Nancy Hufford, Steve Hufford (Jenny), Chris Nolan (husband of Debby Hufford, also deceased) and their children and grandchildren.

Derek graduated from Washington & Irving High School in Clarksburg, WV in 1981. He received an associate degree from Columbus Technical Institute followed by his bachelor’s degree from Strayer College and his master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University. He worked for over 30 years in the IT industry, most recently in IT Security.

Derek was an exceptional person and approached every day with a positive attitude and a smile. His family meant the world to him, and his devotion, support, and pride as a son, husband and father knew no bounds. From early morning drives to the ice rink for hockey practices to watching softball games in unbearable heat, Derek loved being a part of Megan and Jacob’s lives, and even though he couldn’t read music or keep a beat, he enthusiastically joined the handbell choir at church to support Kim when she became the choir’s director.

Derek was an avid Washington Capitals fan attending games with his family for 17 seasons. He also enjoyed being a “hockey mom,” part of the marching band pit crew and volunteering with the local girls’ softball league in support of his children.

Derek was a man of faith. For many years he worked with youth in the church as a youth advisor, Bible study leader and Sunday School teacher, but his true calling was Mission trips. Outside of his family, nothing made Derek happier than being a part of taking a group of adults and kids from the church youth group on mission trips to help those that were less fortunate than he was. On mission trips, Derek used the wood working and building skills he learned from his grandfather to help those in need of a hand up while teaching the youth new skills and empowering them to be better community citizens. Every project he worked on, he did so with love and care and made sure it was done right. And it can’t be forgotten that Mission trips meant there was a possibility Derek might just have to buy a new tool, usually powered, if no one else had what was needed to finish a job. His big heart, infectious laughter and bright smile will be missed.

Derek’s family would like you to help Celebrate his Life with a casual evening of stories and remembrance on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Open House will be held at Temple Hall Farm Regional Park, 15855 Limestone School Rd, Leesburg VA 20176. Please come as you feel led between 5:30 – 8:00 pm. We will have a dedicated time of comfort and assurance from 6:30-7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Derek’s GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/derek-hardman-family-support-fund or in his name to your local Habitat for Humanity or similar charitable organization.