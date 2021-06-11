Loudoun Schools to Appeal Order Reinstating Suspended Teacher
Loudoun County Public Schools announced Friday it will appeal the June 8 Circuit Court decision ordering the reinstatement of Leesburg Elementary physical education teacher Byron Tanner Cross.
According to the statement, the school division disagrees with Judge James E. Plowman’s decision to issue an injunction in the case. It is appealing the ruling to the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Cross was placed on leave two days after he spoke at a School Board meeting to oppose a draft policy protecting transgender students. He said he opposed the proposed policies based on his religious beliefs, and would not use transgender students’ preferred pronouns.
School administrators said Leesburg Elementary School and the division have experienced significant disruption since that May 25 meeting, with students and parents at Leesburg Elementary expressing “fear, hurt and disappointment about coming to school.”
The proposed policy is intended to comply with new state requirements. In the statement, the school division said addressing concerns of transgender students is paramount its goal to provide a safe, welcoming, and affirming learning environment for all students.
“While LCPS respects the rights of public-school employees to free speech and free exercise of religion, those rights do not outweigh the rights of students to be educated in a supportive and nurturing environment,” the statement concluded.
Cross’ attorney, Tyson Langhofer of the Center of Academic Freedom with Alliance Defending Freedom, said he remains optimistic that the courts will rule in Cross’ favor.
“Judge Plowman’s opinion ordering Tanner’s reinstatement was a well-reasoned application of these facts to clear-established law,” said Langhofer.
9 thoughts on “Loudoun Schools to Appeal Order Reinstating Suspended Teacher”
Let’s review the controlling case law in the Fourth Circuit on this matter. In Durham v Jones, the Fourth Circuit stated “it is not enough that there is some disruption; the amount of disruption has to outweigh the importance of the speech and its concern to the public. See Connick, 461 U.S. at 152; see also McVey, 157 F.3d at 279 (Murnaghan, J., concurring) (“A stronger showing of public interest in the speech requires a concomitantly stronger showing of government-employer interest to overcome it.”).” 737 F.3d 291, 302 (4th Cir 2013)
The notion that LCPS can fire an employee for speaking out at a public hearing on a matter concern is laughable. It is tantamount to saying that if enough fundamentalist Christian parents create a “disruption” about a radical LCPS teacher who claims she doesn’t believe in God and Christian delusions, then LCPS could fire the radical LCPS teacher for speaking out at public hearings (hello, Andrea Weiskopf). Nobody on the right is advocating that because they actually believe in free speech. But giving the Leftists veto power over anybody who expresses differences of opinion with their secular progressive religion (it is a religion) is not only unconstitutional, but it would precipitate much larger conflicts in our county and in our culture. The courts would never let this happen.
That is a great idea. Let us get 6-7 parents to complain about individual, Liberal teachers and have them removed.
I think I will start a secret Facebook group to coordinate it.
I am thinking about School Board member Joy Maloney getting arrested for stopping people on school grounds from entering a legal Trump rally. The School Board did nothing when its own member got arrested, but they want to remove a teacher for providing input at a public input session.
Vote for Republican School Board members to stop this LCPS stupidity.
LCPS stop wasting my tax dollars!!! Do not appeal the judges decision. Mr. Cross if you set up a GoFundMe page to pay your legal bills I will gladly donate.
Well…. actions speak louder than words apparently. All depends on who you know and who you upset apparently.
I think the LCPS staff has some explaining to do and so does the school board. Vindictive retaliation is the first sign of tyranny and an oppressive organization that discourages free speech and public comments. Now teachers simply aren’t allowed to provide input to policy. Is that the intention? Inequitable representation and retaliation? I feel sorry for the teachers at Leesburg Elementary. Who is next to be retaliated there?
This move to appeal by the county is VERY disturbing, but then again, it should surprise no one.
We have a radical group of elected officials that are NOT in touch with reality because they are driven by an agenda that disregards common sense and/or the well being of Loudoun youth.
We are STILL waiting for at least one school board member to apologize for the pornography that is required reading. That apology would then be followed by a motion to immediatlely remove said books and review reading lists.
This is now being led by our new, unqualified superintendent.
While I do not care for Jim Plowman, he was correct in this case. Read his opinion and focus on onbthe LCPS claims of disruption and the time stamps of the emails from 5 or 6 people (one percent or less of the students). Plus, the statements from other teachers’ fears to speak on the same subject.
Bottom line, more of our tax dollars being wasted on litigation going no where. Remember Dick Black and the library issues 30 years ago, same same.
It appears that LCPS never learned the First Rule of Holes: when you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. A few parents sending emails saying they don’t feel ‘comfortable’ with Cross in school is the result of our ‘safe spaces’ and snowflake culture. With all the lawsuits this school system is facing, one would hope they would take a step back and look at this in a more rational way. But it’s clear the school board thinks they know what is best for your child better than you do, so my prediction is they will start labeling parents who support Cross (and are against CRT, many of whom are the same people) as unfit parents and start reporting them to Child Protective Services.
Think they won’t do it? There are parents in this county who have reported LCPS using that very tactic to try and silence them. It appears that the only people who think that doxxing, bullying, online shaming, and the attempted silencing of those who disagree with them are all leftists. So much for democracy. I doubt any of them even know about the Chinese Cultural Revolution…because they were never taught in school about the true evils of totalitarianism. Well, one thing I can say is that I will certainly pay more attention to school board elections from now on…and support the recall effort currently underway to remove six members of the School Board.
Wake up teachers. It’s this guy today. Tomorrow, it could be your Constitutional Rights being trashed in the name of the leftist hate cult.
Teachers have incredible power over students and when a teacher threatens to disobey upcoming policy to abuse transgendered students in the name of his religion, that is a threat to the safety and religious freedom of the students. Teachers have a right to express their opinion but not a right to keep their job after declaring that they will refuse to follow policy. I don’t think the school needs to wait for the teacher to actually carry out the threat before firing him.