Purcellville Council Leaves Vacancy Choice to Voters

After interviewing five applicants to fill a vacant seat, the Town Council emerged from its closed-session deliberations Friday night and voted to make no appointment.

With that action, the seat formerly held by Ted Greenly will remain vacant until a special election is held Nov. 3.

Greenly, who was appointed to the seat in late 2017 and was elected to a four-year term in May 2018, announced in May he is retiring and moving out of town.

The winner of November’s special election will finish that term, which expires June 30, 2022. The seat also will be on the ballot in the May 2022 election for a new four-year term starting July 1, 2022.

Before convening a closed session, the council interviewed the five applicants: former Councilman Ryan Cool, who did not seek re-election last year; Elizabeth Ford; Sean MacDonald; Erin Rayner; and Caleb Strought.