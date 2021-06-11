Rt. 7, Rt. 690 Interchange Funded in Federal Transportation Bill

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10)’s request to put $10 million toward a new interchange at Rt. 7 and at Rt. 690, Hillsboro Road, in Purcellville was included in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s version of the INVEST in America Act, Congress’s surface transportation bill.

That will cover almost the entire $11.9 million budget for the project, which is currently funded with a mix of local tax funds, local government bonds, proffers, and Northern Virginia Transportation Authority funding. The project is already underway, with design work complete.

“This new interchange will help make the Purcellville community more accessible and connected, especially for the families of Woodgrove High School and Mountain View Elementary,” Wexton stated. “As we continue to work with the Biden administration on crafting a historic investment in infrastructure, I’ll keep fighting to ensure our local needs are met and be a strong advocate in Congress on behalf of Virginia-10 localities.”

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee solicited requests from members for district-specific projects to be included in the surface transportation reauthorization. The committee unveiled specifics of the legislation this week, which would spend $547 billion over five years to repair and improve roads, bridges, public transit, passenger rail, and other projects across the country. It includes components of the President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

“We are pleased to see that the Route 7/Route 690 interchange project is being considered as part of the INVEST in America Act,”stated Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), who also chairs the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. “This funding will help improve connectivity around the Town of Purcellville for drivers and walkers alike—a project that’s a win for county residents and the whole region as we work together on multimodal methods for improving our road network, particularly along a major corridor like this one.”

“Purcellville and the Western Loudoun community appreciates Representative Wexton leadership in championing the pursuit of funds to accelerate construction of the Route 7 and 690 Interchange project,” stated Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser. “Upon completion the project will significantly reduce traffic congestion in our Town and region. During construction Purcellville is committed to offering up to 50,000 gallons per day of reclaimed water to the site to achieve environmental sustainability goals embraced by Representative Wexton.”

“Growing and protecting Loudoun’s rural economy is essential to preserving the rural heritage of our community, because it provides farmers and craft beverage artisans a means to keep their land in agriculture. This new interchange at Route 7 and Hillsboro Road is vital to both Loudoun’s rural business strategy, and to Purcellville’s economic prospects and the quality of life of its citizens,” stated Tony Howard, President and CEO of the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce. “I commend Congresswoman Wexton for her work to include this project in the House version of the national infrastructure bill.”

The bill has been passed out of the committee and now goes to the full House of Representatives for a vote. Read the full bill and follow its progress at congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3684.