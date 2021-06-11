Student-Made Recipe Cards Dish Up $1,400 for Local Food Bank

When Harmony Middle School couldn’t hold its popular Empty Bowls fundraiser for a local food bank this spring, two teachers at the school came up with a creative COVID pivot to make up for it.

The always anticipated Empty Bowls event usually welcomes community members to enjoy homemade soup from local chefs and students in Harmony’s Family and Consumer Sciences classes while scooping up handmade bowls from local artists and students at the school.

With in-person events canceled, Harmony Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Christy Hendrickson and art teacher Lori DeMark collaborated on a collection of recipe cards, with original art created by students. Students and teachers sold 70 sets of cards and last week presented a check for $1,400 to the Western Loudoun Food Pantry. Pastor Krista Vingelis of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Lovettsville, where the pantry is housed, stopped by Harmony to pick up the check, adding that the monetary donation will support purchases of fresh meat, dairy and produce for families to supplement donations of non-perishable food items.

This year’s cards are now sold out, but Hendrickson said additional sets will be available during the next school year.

For more information on the Western Loudoun Food Pantry, visit http://www.njlclovettsville.org/food-pantry.