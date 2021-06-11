Thelma M. Brown, 1924-2021

Thelma M. Brown departed this life to be with the Lord on June 3, 2021 at Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, Virginia. She was born on April 3, 1924, to the late John Andrew Reid and the late Evie L. Reid of Round Hill, Virginia.

She was born, educated and raised in Loudoun County, Virginia. She was married to the late George Allen Brown, Jr. who departed this life in January 2004.

Mrs. Thelma Brown, known as “Tim,” was a very good mother and homemaker. She used to read short Bible stories to her children and took them to Sunday School in Round Hill, Virginia and to the Grace Annex United Methodist Church in Purcellville, Virginia. She worked for approximately 25 years at the Graydon Manor Rehabilitation Center in Leesburg, Virginia. She loved her job there.

She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, George A. Brown, III (Hilda) of Fraser, MI, Montye L. Brown (Jillian) of Dover, DE, and Terry A. Brown (Josephine) of Purcellville, VA.

She is also survived by three granddaughters, Alexis Brown, Shenice Brown, and Catlynne Beach; four great-granddaughters, Sheleya, Alysiah, Jenayah and Zorieah; one sister, Nancy Ann Washington of Alexandria, VA and one brother, Raymond Reid of Baltimore, MD, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Thelma was preceded in death by one son, Keith Wendell Brown, six brothers, Stanley, Bill, James, Henry, John and William Reid; and five sisters, Dorothy Coleman, Bessie Trammell, Pearl Johnson, Virginia Thomas and Doris Reid.

Visitation and viewing will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 10 a.m. till time of service 11 a.m. at Lyles Funeral Chapel, 630 South 20th Street, Purcellville, VA 20132.

Interment will be held at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Lincoln, VA.

[Lyles Funeral Service]