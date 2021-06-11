Virtual Public Meeting June 23 on Rt. 15 Plans

Loudoun County will host an online meeting to gain input from the public on a Comprehensive Plan amendment on Route 15 from Montresor Road to the Maryland state line on Wednesday, June 23 from 6 to 7 p.m.

County supervisors and transportation planners are examining discussing ways to improve traffic on the road, including widening it to four lanes in sections. The Comprehensive Plan amendment would revise the planned ultimate condition of this corridor and potentially policy statements in the 2019 Comprehensive Plan.

Login information and meeting materials are available for review at loudoun.gov/route15CPAM and loudoun.gov/remoteparticipation. Members of the public must sign up in advance by noon Tuesday, June 22 to ask questions during the event. Online participants may also send questions to the project team as chat messages, depending on time.

Parts of the road south of Montresor Road have already been through a similar process. On March 6, 2018, a plan amendment was approved to revise the planned ultimate condition of the segment of Route 15 between North King Street and Montresor Road from a two-lane, local access, undivided rural arterial roadway to a four-lane median-divided road.

For more information about active Comprehensive Plan amendments, visitloudoun.gov/cpams.