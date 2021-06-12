Leesburg Hosting Traveling Art Museum July 3 & 4

The Virginia Village Shopping Center off Catoctin Circle in Leesburg will play host to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ traveling museum and art studio July 3-4.

The 53-foot, climate-controlled Volvo trailer will feature the exhibition,A View from Home: Landscapes of Virginia. Paintings, photographs, woodblock prints, and engravings from the museum’s permanent collection will represent various styles and periods.

The exhibit will be open to the public on Saturday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, July 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Members of the Commission on Public Arts and Friends of Leesburg Public Art will also be in attendance to educate the public on the Arts & Cultural District as well as upcoming events. Special activities will also be planned at participating businesses.

VMFA on the Roadis traveling to throughout the state by way of the museum’sStatewide Partnersprogram, which includes 1,000 locations from community centers and small museums to colleges and universities. To learn more, go to vmfa.museum/exhibitions/exhibitions/vmfa-on-the-road.