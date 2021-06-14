Crime Commission Awards $1K Scholarship

The Loudoun Crime Commission today awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Tuscarora High School graduate Madison Raborg.

Raborg graduated from Monroe Advanced Technical Academy’s Administration of Justice program and will attend the University of Tampa this fall.

“We know from your noteworthy academic and athletic accomplishments as a Tuscarora High School graduate, and your commitment to public service through volunteerism, fundraising, completion of an internship, and your overall leadership skills, that this scholarship is richly deserved,” Commission Chairman Frank Holtz wrote in a letter announcing the selection. “… Your participation in the Administration of Justice program, and your career interest in criminal justice and public service, are deeply admired and appreciated by all of us and we wish you great success in all future endeavors.”

The scholarship was made possible by local donors committed to providing support to law enforcement agencies, victim relief efforts, youth programs, and public safety-related community awareness and educational activities in Loudoun.

The Loudoun Crime Commission is a private nonprofit established in 2005 as an opportunity for residents, businesses, law enforcement officers, educators, students, elected officials, and others to collaborate and share their perspectives, experiences and insights on ways to promote safe communities. Its motto is: “Fighting crime is every citizen’s business.”