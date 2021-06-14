CRT Opponents Hold Protest Rally at Loudoun Government Center
Fight for Schools held an “Education, not Indoctrination” protest rally outside of the Loudoun County government center Saturday to oppose anti-racist curriculum in the school system. School Board member John Beatty (Catoctin) was among the attendees.
Critical Race Theory, or CRT, is an academic concept examining structural racial inequality. Over the past 18 months, it has become a lightning rod issue in the county and across the country. Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has repeatedly assured the public that Critical Race Theory is not being taught in county schools.
Parents and activists insist that the school district’s equity work, including a report presented earlier this month documenting the racial inequity in schools, is part of a divisive guise to implement the academic theory.
The rally was attended by approximately 150 people who heard speeches from local activists, politicians, and a county teacher who condemned CRT and the School Board. Monica Gill, a teacher at Loudoun County High School, called equity a “poison.”
“Equity is not about equality of opportunity. It is about equal outcomes, which is foundational to Marxist political ideology,” said Gill.
A counter protester an carried a sign through the crowd that read “White Privilege Exists.” Liz Carroll said she was ashamed when she saw that there was going to be an anti-CRT rally in Loudoun County.
“I thought it was important to say that not everyone is on the bandwagon of rejecting the ideas of white fragility and white privilege,” she said.
While speakers were highly critical of the School Board, member John Beatty (Catoctin) was in attendance and interacted with members of the public, although he didn’t speak.
One mother, Heather West, of Purcellville, said Beatty is a neighbor of hers and lauded his efforts to oppose CRT. West has six children and said she will never send them to public schools, although she is a regular attendee of School Board meetings.
“We’re paying a lot of money in tuition to escape CRT,” West said.
Ian Prior, executive director of Fight for Schools, said the objective of the rally was to push forward with an effort to recall the School Board.
“I don’t think being a parent and fighting for your kids is a political agenda,” Prior said.
Prior, a Department of Justice spokesman during the Trump administration, is a parent of two students in the district and a vocal critic of the School Board.
Prior incensed the crowd when he said that kids are learning about age-inappropriate topics. He pointed to Christopher Columbus being vilified in second grade classes as someone who murdered and enslaved people.
“You have kids coming home and telling their parents they’re afraid to speak up and express their opinion, because they’re going to get canceled, they’re going to get shamed, they’re going to get disciplined,” Prior said.
9 thoughts on “CRT Opponents Hold Protest Rally at Loudoun Government Center”
My gosh…these people are viciously slashing to bits the straw men they’ve created.
I hope they’re not also arguing that there’s no racism in America.
Surely they know there’s racism…after all, I’m sure a large percentage of these folks voted for Trump who embodied and exploited racial divisions in America.
Seriously. The manufactured outrage is truly an embarrassment to a county that has a very well-documented history of racism.
The kindest thing you can say about these people is that cognitive dissonance is hard and it’s pretty clear they’re taking this stuff way too personally. They’re probably the type of people who think telling their children to not see color makes them not racist and don’t seem understand that we are not, in fact, in a post-racial society, even though they want us to hurry up and just be in one because all this race talk makes them squirm.
Hate, racism, and divisiveness; it’s a national past-time for the bigdaddy’s of the world. By your writings, seems like you get off on all the hatred being pushed by your corporate media/politician masters.
LoudounNow taking a very significant (and incorrect) editorial position by labelling CRT as “anti-racist curriculum.”
Leading with that bit of misinformation, turns this “news” story into just another piece of air cover for LCPS and the SB.
There was 150 people at 11:00 am by 12:30 there was almost 300 people and more were asking where they could park. We have the receipts that the school board paid for CRT training that makes Ziegler a liar. Plus they appeal the reinstatement of one of Loudoun’s finest teachers, Tanner Cross, when the school board slithers out of town until August 10th on a Friday news dump.
I was at the rally and found the speakers very informative, including two from the Heritage Foundation. I have no doubt that LCPS’s “equity initiatives” are CRT packaged under another name.
Let’s see, let’s suppress education on Virginia’s history of slavery and racism ( hey remember in the 1960’s when the Loudoun County Volunteer Firefighters filled their pool with concrete rather than integrate it?) and at the same time do your best to drive transgender children to suicide.
A. 150 people plus more trying to park? What is a modern lynch mob Alex.
Loudoun County Vol. Firefighters did not fill a pool with concrete. Rather, the Leesburg Vol. Dept. closed their pool. In the 70’s it became a happening little skateboard park when kids sneaked in and cleaned all the trash out. It was demo’ed not long after. Way to paint all firefighters with a broad brush, but then, your lynch mob equivalency with people expressing their 1st Amendment Rights compounds your blanket hated of things you don’t know about.
LOL Heritage Foundation. That about sums things up now, doesn’t it?