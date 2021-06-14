Fundraising Effort Underway for Lovettsville Family

Following the June 5 tragedy in which a Lovettsville-area man died by suicide and caused an explosion that destroyed their home and belongings, a fundraising effort has been launched to support his wife and three daughters.

“We not only want to support Kyung, Mai, Faye, and Eve in recovering from this tragic loss – but also bring light to both thesuicide epidemic as well as domestic violence awareness.The permanent decisionof suicide has life long devastating outcomes that rippleacross a family, our community, andsociety. Thepainfuldaily impactof Baraka’s suicide and destruction of their home and everything they own is immensely profound. The agony for the children dealing with the reality of their father being gone, the countless unanswered questions, and realization that their lives will never be the same is something they will feel forever,” campaign organizers wrote.

TheGoFundMe campaignseeks to raise $100,000. As of Monday afternoon, more than $40,000 has been donated.