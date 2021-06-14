Next Fatherhood Skills Session Begins June 29

The next session of theprogram sponsored by the Loudoun County Department of Family Services to help fathers build skills to become even stronger dads begins Tuesday, June 29. All fathers are welcome to attend the free, 12-week virtual program.

The National Fatherhood Initiative’s 24/7 Dad program is meant to strengthen fathers’ relationships with their children. The virtual workshops will take place weekly on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

“We want all fathers in Loudoun to know that we support them, especially in these challenging times,” stated Ina Fernández, director of the Loudoun County Department of Family Services. “A father’s presence in the life of a child plays a significant role in a child’s happiness and development.”

Register at https://bit.ly/loudounfathers, email Program Assistant Linh Carter atlinh.carter@loudoun.govor call 703-737-8237. Information is online at loudoun.gov/fatherhood.