Purcellville’s TMG Plans Hangar Project at Winchester Regional

TMG Construction Corporation in Purcellville on June 10 formalized a public-private partnership with Winchester Regional Airport to design and build 32 private aircraft hangars.

The first phase of the $18 million to $20 million project involves the sale and construction of 11 new hangars that will be grouped into two buildings. Each hangar is insulated, heated, and comes with a bathroom. And because they are part of a condominium association, they all include central compressed air, internet, electronic access control, common storage, and an outdoor picnic area. Configurations with offices, pilot’s lounges, or other improvements are available.

For more information, go to kokvhangars.com.